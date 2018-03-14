MoYS taking steps to enforce White Paper on World Cup report

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr Isaac Kwame Asiamah has said the ministry has made significant strides in its bid to implement portions of the Brazil 2014 Government White Paper.

Taking his turn at the meet the press series in Accra yesterday, Mr Asiamah explained how his agency was handling the White Paper on the report of the Commission of Inquiry set up to investigate Ghana’s disastrous appearance at the Brazil 2014 FIFA World Cup.

He said part of the report was accepted wholly, others accepted with modifications and some rejected outright.

The ministry, he said, was working with what was accepted wholly and those with modifications.

Mr Asiamah disclosed that the ministry was yet to go to areas where indicted individuals are contesting portions of the report.

“When the White Paper was issued, individuals implicated were given six months to contest alleged infractions on their part in court.

“People are in court contesting some of the issues; we therefore cannot do anything in that regard until the courts have made a pronouncement on the said issues”.

Mr Asiamah says MoYS is partnering the Attorney General and the Ministry of Justice as well as a three-member committee set up to look into the commission’s report to identify portions that can be pursued successfully.

On portions that have been enforced fully, he mentioned the reduction of supporters groups to one; reduction of prize monies of national teams and accountability to the Ministry and the Sports Bill being passed into Law.

There was also the GFA making full declaration of details of funding and expenditure for friendly matches, the order of the president of GFA not to act as chairman of the Black Stars Management Committee and players receiving bonuses in local currencies.

Mr Asiamah also expressed his displeasure at the delay in the start of the Ghana Premier League (GPL) and said talks were ongoing with the beleaguered factions to ensure peace prevails.

He announced a $5,000, $3,000 and $2000 bonuses to teams that win gold, silver and bronze respectively at the 2018 Commonwealth Games to be held in Australia.

He added that the ministry inherited a debt of 52m but is working assiduously to defray that cost.

BY NANA BENTSI ODURO