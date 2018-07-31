MoYS suspends support for media, supporters

The Ministry of Youth and Sports (MOYS), has suspended any form of support to organiSed supporters group and media houses, who intend to solicit government assistance to travel to tournament venues for national teams.

A statement signed by Mr Elvis Adjei-Baah, Head of Public Relations at MoYS said the decision was to give room for the government to resolve recent scandals that has affected the sporting industry.

“The decision has become necessary owing to the impending reforms for Ghana football and most importantly taking a cue from the recent Australia visa scandal that undoubtedly brought global shame to the country,” the statement read in part.

“In view of this and in particular reference to the U-20 Women’s World Cup of which Ghana would be competing, the Ministry would make effort to organise Ghanaian residents in France to cheer on our Princesses.”

“The Ministry recognises the importance of supporters groups for our national teams and therefore wishes to assure that reforms would also consider proper travel arrangements for the groups to support our national teams at tournament venues.”

The statement, however, warned the public against Travel and Tour Agents and Agencies, who claim they have been authorised by the MOYS to airlift people to tournament venues to desist from the act. –GNA