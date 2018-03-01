MoYS presents apartment to Appiah

The Ministry of Youth and Sports (MOYS) on Tuesday presented a fully furnished 3-bedroom apartment at the Airport residential area to the Coach of the Black Stars, Kwesi Appiah.

The residence, a spacious apartment sited in a secured and serene location was refurbished at a cost of GH¢300,000 and will serve as the official residence of head coaches of the Black Stars, the senior national football team.

Presenting the keys to the facility to the coach, Youth and Sports Minister, Mr. Isaac Kwame Asiamah said the move was to save the country the huge bills spent of hotels for such purposes.

Mr. Asiamah disclosed that the move will save the nation from $8,000.00 to $12,000.00 a month on hotel bills.

The facility was acquired following a successful meeting between the President, Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo and the Minister of Works and Housing as well as MoYS.

Coach Appiah expressed gratitude for the gesture and thanked the President and MoYS for what he described as a prudent measure.

“I would like to thank the Minister for his vision, because I do not believe in the payment of huge hotels bills to house the national team coach.”

Acting president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Mr. Kweku Eyiah thanked government for the gesture, adding that the acquisition of the apartment it will go a long way to save monies to be pumped into other projects.

