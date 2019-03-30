MoYS inaugurates new c’ttees

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr. Isaac Asiamah on Thursday inaugurated four committees as part of efforts to change the fortunes of sports in Ghana.

The committees include the Ghana 2023 Project Team, the National Sports Policy Review Committee, the International Games and Competitions Committee and Local Organising Committee 2019 for the International Tennis Federation/African Table Tennis Federation (ITTF/ATTF).

Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, Perry Curtis Okudzeto would head the Ghana 2023 Project Team with Deputy Minister for Works and Housing, Barbara Asher Ayisi, Director General of the National Sports Authority, Prof. Peter Twumasi, President of the Ghana Olympic Committee, Ben Nunoo-Mensah, Dr. Emmanuel Owusu Ansah, Mr.Magnus Rex Danquah and Dr. Beatrice Dwumfuor Williams as members.

Mr.Okudzeto would also be the Chairman of the National Sports Policy Review Committee with Mr. Rex Danquah, Dr. Owusu Ansah, Ms.Vivian Doublor, Mr. Eric Dwamena, Dr. Julius Aikins-Hawkson, Dr. Patrick Ofori, Mr. Solomon Tetteh Mensah and Mr. Ahmed Osumanu Halid all serving as members.

The NSA boss, Prof.Twumasi would serve as the Chairman of the International Games and Competitions Committee while Mr. Emmanuel Oteng, Mr.Yaw E. Kutor, Dr. Owusu Ansah, Mr. Rex Danquah, Mr. Nunoo-Mensah, Rev. Richmond Rexford Quarcoo, Mr. Richard Akpokavie, Mr. Salifu Omar and Mr. George Owusu Ansah serve members.

Prof. Twumasi will also head the Local Organising Committee 2019 for the ITTF/ATT with Mr.Mawuko Afadzinu, Mr. Ken Ashigbey, Mad. Oforiwaa Owusu Agyei, Dr. Owusu Ansah, Mr. Rex Danquah, Anthony Owusu Ansah, Mad. Clarence Amoateng, Mr.Samuel Aryee and Mr. Jason Onyame as members.

The sector Minister, Mr. Asiamah charged the committees to change the manner in which Ghana sports was organized and promoted by bringing on board innovative ideas.

He added that, hosting of the 2023 All African Games offers the opportunity to Ghana to develop infrastructure and also prove to be a strong force as far as sports on the continent was concerned.

Speaking on behalf of the Committees, Mr. Okudzeto said, they would involve stakeholders in discussing a new path for sports development in the country.

Prof. Twumasi pledged support for the Ministry in executing all their objectives towards sports development.

BY MICHAEL D.ABAYATEYE