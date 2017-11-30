MoYS finds accomodation for Black Stars coach

The Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS) has acquired a permanent accommodation for the Black Stars coach Kwasi Appiah.

The residence situated in the plush Airport Residential Area was secured with the help of the Works and Housing Ministry.

“The Ministry of Youth and Sports in conjunction with the Ministry of Works and Housing have been able to secure a permanent accommodation for the coach of the senior national team Kwasi Appiah,” Spokesperson for the Sports Ministry Elvis Adjei Baah said.

The accommodation which is expected to be ready by the end of the year has already been inspected by Mr Appiah, who has expressed his satisfaction with the apartment.

“It’s a very decent accommodation located at the Airport residential area. The renovation works has been completed and we are currently furnishing the room for him, Coach Kwasi Appiah himself has already visited the facility and he loves it,” Mr Baah added.

Former coach of the senior national team, Avram Grant lodged at the Alisa hotel for the two-year period he was in charge of the Black Stars.

Mr Baah added that the new residence will lessen the financial burden on the ministry.

“We thought that we needed to save money hence we needed to get a permanent place for our senior national team coach and God being so good we have it now.”-Starrfmonline