Move to showcase Africa’s rich textile heritage

A cap, symbolising the rich textile heritage of Africa, has been brought into the country as part of activities to promote the International Decade for People of African Descent (IDPAD).

Designed by Femi Coker, a Nigerian artist, the 300-feet long and nine inches in diameter cap, was the artist’s initiative to showcase Africa to the world through touring cities dubbed ‘Renaissance Expedition to 1000 Cities’.

The cap, modeled after the traditional hunter’s cap of the Yoruba people in Nigeria, and projected to be more than 1000 feet long in the course of the expedition, was made of textiles and fabrics from different locations visited under the project.

Speaking to The Ghanaian Times, Coker said the designing of the cap was in solidarity with the important contribution made by people of African descent in developing societies across the world.

He said the IDPAD, which was introduced by the United Nations General Assembly on January 1, 2015, was a step in the right direction to recognise people of African descent, who have played major roles in global advancement.

The cap, Mr. Coker said “is a symbol for IDPAD to draw attention to Africa’s contributions to global advancement, development and civilisation and serves as a catalyst for transformation of the African continent”.

By sourcing and collecting traditional textiles from different locations, Mr. Coker said the project aims to pay tribute to the rich textile heritage of the African people.

He said the cap would highlight diversity, innovations, inventions and strategies that were driving the continent’s development.

Mrs. Cynthia Prah, National Information Officer, United Nations Information Centre (UNIC), expressing her appreciation for the initiative, said the cap was a unique symbol, directing attention to what the continent represented and reverberated the essence of the IDPAD.

By Claude Adams