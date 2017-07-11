Mountcrest University College celebrates SRC week

Mountcrest University College has commenced its Students Representative Council (SRC) week celebration with a call on lawyers to uphold the dignity of the law.

Activities lined up for the week-long event include a blood donation exercise, health screening, health talk on Hepatitis B and Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs), a cocktail session with prominent legal practitioners including the Vice President of the Ghana Bar Association (GBA), Anthony Forson Junior, faculty quiz competition and sports games amongst other activities.

Speaking at the opening under the theme “Upholding the spirit of the law in this era”, the rector of the school, Mr Akatsi Delali, advised students to inculcate truthfulness, justice and fairness in their dealings to make society a better place.

He bemoaned situations where the poor could not receive justice because they could not “afford” it.

“It saddens me when I hear stories of people being denied justice or access to lawyers because they do not have the money. Lawyers must learn to be compassionate and God fearing so that society can repose trust in them,” he added.

Dr Obeng Busia, a lecturer, reiterated the need for law practitioners and Ghanaians in general to appreciate the existing laws of the country since no one was above the law.

He called on the students to continue to value the authenticity of the law and be compassionate about being lawyers rather than focusing on the material gains they might receive as practitioners of the law.

The SRC vice president of the school, Ms Sharon Spendilove Asmah stated that, the celebration is also aimed at creating awareness on the importance of the law.

She said “At Mountcrest University College, we do not underestimate the power of the law in protecting the rights of the vulnerable especially, so we are ready to go out there and spread the word and be examples of the change we so much need.”

By Raissa Sambou & Priscilla Allotey