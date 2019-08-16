Mother and Child School at Nyanyano needs help

As part of activities marking its graduation, pupils of Mother and Child School at Nyanyano in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region, treated their audience to cultural display, poem, Bible recitals and songs.

In her speech, Mrs Felicia Abban, the head teacher said the school which was established in 2007 by the former First Lady Mrs Theresa Kufuor had not seen renovation since.

She said, the school was in need of teaching and learning materials and appealed to parents to pay their school fees regularly and help their children with their home works.

She advised pupils to learn hard during vacation and not to play and visit video play centres.

