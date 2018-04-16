‘Most public buildings in UER not disability friendly’

Most public buildings in the Upper East Region are not disability friendly, Mr David Ania, Regional president of the Ghana Federation of the Disability (GFD), has observed.

He made the observation when he inspected the construction of two stairways at the Regional House of Chiefs, being carried out by a journalist, Mr Ngamegbulam Stephen Chidozie, resident of the region.

Mr Ania said structures of the Upper East Regional Coordinating Council, Bolgatanga Municipal Assembly Regional Police Command hotels were not disable friendly, making it difficult for Person with Disabilities (PWDs) to access social services at such public facilities.

“Most of the buildings in the region lack adequate markings, signs and other relevant modification that aid in the accessibility of the disabled persons, especially the visually impaired, he stressed.

Mr Ania observed that it was not only the old structures there that were not disability friendly, but noted that the new buildings that were springing up were also not disability friendly.

He stated that basic schools in the region were also constructed without considering PWDs and stressed that such marginalisation being meted out to PWDs was in gross violation of the Disability Act, and called for immediate attention to address the phenomenon.

“In 2016, we tried to carry out building accessibility audit, to find out how many institutions and infrastructure had lived up to expectation, especially in accordance with the |Disability Act 2006 (715) section 6. It states that persons with disability shall have access to public building that has been put up with the intent to be used by the public. We did that but unfortunately the result have been very alarming in sense that among all the institutions that we visited, it was only two institution that passed the test, Mr Ania indicated.

Whilst commending the journalist for constructing the two stairways for the Regional House of Chiefs, to ease the movement of PWDs, Mr Mr Ania called on corporate bodies, non-governmental organisation and philanthropists’ to also support PWDs, to be able to access public structures.

The vice president of the Upper East Regional House of chiefs, who is also the paramount chief of the Bongo Traditional Area, Naba Baba Salifu Leemyarum, also applauded the initiative of the journalist.

Inaugurating the project, Mr Chidozie explained that he was worried about the plight of PWDs who often go through difficulties in accessing public buildings and social places.

FROM SAMUEL AKAPULE, BOLGATANGA