Morocco holds business day at Trade Fair

A business day on Morocco has been held at the ongoing 22nd Ghana International Trade Fair and Exhibition in Accra, with the aim of showcasing trade and investment opportunities in Morocco.

The business day, which was patronised by a large number of prospective investors and visitors on Saturday, climaxed Morocco’s maiden participation in the Fair which is Ghana’s largest trade exhibition platform.

Morocco, which has one of the largest business contingents among the foreign exhibitors participating in the fair, aims at opening up to partnership to explore business opportunities in Ghana and Morocco.

Six companies from Morocco, which are planning to set up in Ghana, are showcasing their products and services in a number of industries including agro-processing, solar energy, electricals, construction, water and sewerage and textiles.

As part of the event, officials from the Morocco Centre for Export Promotion briefed patrons about the viable investment and trade potentials that are available for Ghanaian businesses to explore.

Mr Moulay Zaine El Moussaoui, Deputy Head of Mission at the Morocco Embassy in Accra, in his opening remarks, expressed the commitment of the government of Morocco to facilitate more trade between Ghana and that country in the spirit of South-South cooperation.

In that regard, he said as number of investment development interventions were being pursued while large business delegations continue to visit Ghana, adding that meaningful partnerships were being developed from those interventions.

He said the Embassy was collaborating with the Ghana Export Promotion Council and the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre to identify and explore more investment potentials both in Ghana and Morocco for the benefit of the business community.

Dr Agnes Adu, Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Trade Fair Company, lauded the high Moroccan participation in the fair, and expressed optimism that it would create more linkage between Ghanaian and Moroccan firms.

She explained that Morocco would be one of the countries that her outfit would consider conducting solo fairs to promote strategic trade and business deals.

Fatiha Araybech, Head of the Commercial Information Services at the Morocco Centre for Export Promotion, commended the Ghana Trade Fair Company for the high standard exhibition platform, saying that it would go a long way to enhance business development.