Morocco awards 70 Ghanaian students scholarship

The Moroccan government has awarded scholarship to 70 Ghanaian students for the current academic year to pursue various study programmes in Morocco.

The 70 scholarships for this year show an increase of 55 per cent from the 45 scholarships granted last year.

According to Mr Moulay Zaine El Moussaoui, Charge d’Affairs at the Morocco Embassy in Accra, the increase is indicative of the enhanced relations between the two countries after the visit of the Morocco leader, King Mohammed VI to Ghana last year.

Addressing the beneficiaries at a pre-departure farewell reception for them in Accra on Friday, Mr Moussaoui congratulated them for the achievement, and noted that they would add to the increasing number of African students and entrepreneurs who have gained higher academic education and skills training from Morocco.

He said 515 students have been trained in Morocco on scholarships in recent years, among which 20 students graduated in 2017.

Currently, he said 181 students, out of which 170 are scholarship beneficiaries, are studying various programmes in Morocco.

Out of the number, 61 students are undergoing medical and paramedical training, while 36 are offering engineering, sciences and technology programmes, with 72 pursuing judicial, economic and management studies, and 12 offering social and human development courses.

To foster cooperation between the two countries, Mr Moussaoui said the government of Morocco offered a number of technical cooperation and expertise sharing through training courses in which 19 Ghanaians took part in a number of skills development programmes in the areas of agriculture, fisheries, maritime transport, health, tourism and traditional craftsmanship.

“We will do our best to further strengthen the relations between the two countries through cultural cooperation which you students would be required to play a key role in the achievement of this goal,” he said.

Mr Kingsley Agyemang, Registrar of the Scholarship Secretariat, for his part, congratulated the awardees for their successful selection out of the about 7,500 applications the Secretariat received for the Moroccan scholarship grant.

“I urge you all to be ambassadors of Ghana in Morocco. You must eschew indiscipline and all social vices that will disrupt your studies, inhibit your progress and bring the international image of Ghana into disrepute.

“You must be fully focused on your studies and always remember how lucky you have been to be selected among numerous applicants to benefit from the Moroccan government’s scholarship,” he told the students.

In addition, he assured them of state-funded air tickets and arrangements for their accommodation in Morocco.

By Edmund Mingle