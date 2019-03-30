Mornah quizzes EC’s new voters’ register agenda

The National Chairman of the People’s National Convention (PNC), Bernard Mornah, has accused the Electoral Commission (EC) of dishonesty and cautioned that the election management body (EMB) is turning itself into a ‘smuggling’ institution in the country.

“Otherwise why will an item that is not captured on an agenda be captured in the middle of your press release?, he quizzed and insisted the compilation of a new voters’ register for the next general election was not discussed during Wednesday’s Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting.

“We don’t want ‘smugglers’ at the Electoral Commission, we want people with high integrity and transparency to be at the commission, I wonder why it was captured in the EC’s press release.

Relatedly, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) denied agreeing with the EC’s decision to put together a new voters’ register for the next polls and demanded the withdrawal of the press release issued by the commission because no such consensus was reached.

“In fact, the compilation of a new voters’ register was only mentioned in passing by the EC during discussion on limited registration, there certainly was no extensive deliberations on the particular matter,” the statement added.

