More suspects grabbed for murder of Ardeyman chief

Three more suspects have been arrested in connection with the gruesome murder of Nii Tetteh Saban , Development Chief of Ardeyman, near Amasaman in Accra.

James Laryea, 56, Michael Akumeh, 28, and Prince Kwesi Boateng, 24, were arrested in a family meeting at Ayikai Doblo, City Cafe in Adjen Kotoku, and Akwetemang respectively

The chief was murdered on June 8, by an unknown assailant, at his resident at Ardeyman.

The Accra Regional Police Public Relations officer, Assistant Superintendent Police, ASP Efia Tenge, said the suspects are currently in custody assisting in investigations.

On June 15, three suspects were arrested in connection with the case. They are Asafoatse Nii Quaye Kortey, also known as Cobra, 39, carpenter, Musah Mohammed ,28, scrap dealer, and Rahim Yakubu, a shepherd .

ASP Tenge said on Friday June 8, 2017, the chief and some family members had gathered in their stool house at Ardeyman to perform an annual traditional rite for the lifting of the ban on drumming and noise making.

According her in the process, the three suspects and others, who are currently at large armed with AK47 rifles, pistols, machetes and clubs attacked the household.

ASP Tenge said the suspects fired gunshots indiscriminately and three persons, including Nii Saban, sustained various gunshot wounds.

She said the suspects chased the deceased into a relative’s room, shot and inflicted machete wounds on him.

“The suspects realising that he was dead, carried the body and dumped it in another room and bolted,” ASP Tenge said.

She said one of the two victims, who sustained gunshot wounds, had been treated and discharged, while the other was receiving treatment at the hospital.

ASP Tenge indicated that the police retrieved four empty AK47 shells, 9mm empty shells, one empty cartridge and a life cartridge at the scene.

She said one pistol and 17 rounds of ammunition was retrieved from Kortey during the arrest.

She said the police impounded two unregistered motor cycles, which were one of the motor cycles used by the suspects during the invasion of the Ardeyman family stool house.

By Agnes Opoku Sarpong