More investment is needed to grow the economy to help achieve the 17 Sustainable Development Goals, Mr Yofi Grant, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) has said.

He said as a country, these were the critical issues that were important and dear to the hearts of government and “we look forward to investments that would continue to create jobs”.

Mr Grant was speaking at the Ghana-China investment forum as part of the third China Trade Week (CTW) in Accra.

The forum was on the topic: ‘Strengthening the Sino-Ghana partnership for industrialisation.’

The three-day event is a B2B trade show featuring Chinese products and manufacturing firms. These firms or entities are keen on connecting with the local and regional companies sourcing, buying and purchasing from Ghana and other CTW territories in the Middle East and Africa.

He said the country was positioning itself to become the trade hub of Africa, therefore it was inviting investors to take up the opportunities and partner with their Ghanaian counterparts to do business.

“Ghana offers opportunities in areas like energy, infrastructure, agro-processing, tourism and manufacturing and clearly, we look forward for partnerships to turn those opportunities into realities,” he said.

He said there was a new opportunity emerging with Ghana spearheading the development being one of the safest countries in Africa and the 44th in the world.

Mr Grant said with the new Ghana story, there were three focal areas, which drives the agenda, which are opportunities, openness and optimism.

The CEO said government wants to create investment opportunities, which would eventually create wealth for the society and would be inclusive of all.

“Government is committed to executing on its plans to drive agenda for growth,” he added.

On China’s investment in Ghana, he said Ghana continues to be the preferred business destination for Chinese investments because, investment was premised on political stability, which the country could boast of.

On the Ghana Beyond Aid agenda, Mr Grant said the country was looking for sustainable partnerships and relationships, which would enable the country to utilise its resources for development and once again China, becomes a willing partner in that regard.

Madam Gifty Ohene-Konadu, the National Coordinator of the One District One Factory (IDIF) Secretariat explaining the concept said it was an attempt to move factories closer to sources of raw materials.

He said government had decided to embrace all investors, ready to invest in the 1D1F to help in the industrialisation agenda of the country.

She said “as investors, they must explore the potentials available in the country’s district level and communities”.

Mr Tang Hong, the President of the Ghana Association of Chinese Societies, said more Chinese companies were investing in the different sectors of the economy.

He said the friendly nature of Ghanaians and political stability were some of the main attractions for Chinese companies’ investment in the country.

In addition, Chinese investors look for safety and peaceful nature of the country and opportunities to invest in. GNA