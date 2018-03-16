More companies to showcase at 2nd China Trade Week

Ghana is set to host the second consecutive edition of the Chinese tradeshow, China Trade Week, at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel from May 7-9.

The exhibition will showcase more high-end Chinese manufacturers looking to develop long term relations with local buyers.

The companies are across various industry sectors such as chemicals, food and beverage, construction materials, outdoor goods, daily necessities, furniture, ppp, home electricals and electronics, clothing and textiles, television and satellite, baby products and personal care amongst others.

China Trade Week (CTW) is organised by MIE Events, a Dubai and China based exhibition company, which is thrilled to be bringing back the comprehensive China focused event to the West Africa region.

The event has already had success in Kenya, the United Arab Emirates and Iran, and since the flagship Ghana event last year had also successfully introduced Ethiopia, South Africa and Morocco to the CTW portfolio in 2017.

Speaking during the announcement, MIE Events Managing Director, David Wang said: “Our first China Trade Week in Ghana exceeded our expectations in terms of number of visitors to the tradeshow, the quality of the speakers and the interest in the conference.

“This year we are bringing more exhibitors and extending the event from two days to three days, so we hope the local business community will be eager to come again and see what’s new”.

As a business event, CTW Ghana is looking for professional buyers in retail, wholesale, distribution and import/export, as well as entrepreneurs who have been thinking about starting trade relations with China.

“For visitors who have not had any experience working with China before and don’t know where to start, a conference has been developed over the three days to give visitors background information about China and how to effectively trade with China,” the organisers said in a statement.

Last year saw three former Ambassadors to China sharing their experiences plus business owners who already have successful business relationships with Chinese.

According to the organisers, the calibre of speakers for 2018 will remain high.

Michelle Meyrick, International Events Director, commented: “Due to the immense popularity of the first event we had queues for the onsite registration. We highly recommend downloading the free ‘CTW app’ to register for free and skip the queues.

“The app also gives buyers direct connectivity with the exhibitors before, during and after the event, and provides full information about the products, conference schedule and speakers.”

