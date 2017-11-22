Mogtari: Educ Minister intimidated by predecessor’s achievements

A former Deputy Minister of Transport, Mrs Joyce Bawa Mogtari has lashed out at the Minister of Education, Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh popularly called Napo for allegedly describing his predecessor an ‘embarrassment’ and ‘disgrace’.

Dr Prempeh was said to have taken Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, the immediate past Minister of Education to the cleaners during an interview with a Kumasi-based radio station in the Ashanti Region.

Reacting to the alleged insults, Mrs Mogtari insisted that Prof. Opoku-Agyemang’s impeccable academic credentials had raised Ghana’s education image to enviable heights.

“Here is a brilliant female scholar, a professional, an educationist and a patriotic Ghanaian whose diligent works and strong educational reforms have raised Ghana’s image in education to enviable heights,” she stressed.

While touting the former Vice Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast and the first female to have occupied that enviable position, Mrs Mogtari, who is currently the spokesperson for former President John Mahama, noted that Prof Opoku-Agyemang was focused, measured, committed and dedicated to improving the lives of Ghanaians.

She expressed dismay at the conduct of Dr. Prempeh whom she said must hold the office he occupied in high esteem by acknowledging the contributions of his predecessor for transforming education.

“I guess his comments are borne out of arrogance and the realisation that the standards set by Professor Opoku-Agyemang at the Education Ministry are far higher for him to stand up to, let alone surpass.”

“Listening to Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh speak on radio in defence of his actions makes one wonder the leadership he will be bringing to our educational sector, and whether we can expect anything better from the sector,” she bemoaned.

Touching on the achievements of the former Minister of Education, Mrs Mogtari indicated that Prof. Opoku-Agyemang introduced critical reforms and took charge of the biggest investment in education in Ghana’s history, from basic to the tertiary levels.

“Among many other interventions, the Ministry of Education under her tenure introduced the historic Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) Private Candidates Policy and a policy of zero tolerance for teacher absenteeism, which saw a decline in absenteeism from 27 per cent to an all time low of seven per cent.

“Again, it was under her tenure the shift system ended, through the expansion of infrastructure and provision of required facilities at the basic level.

“Ghana for three continuous years, topped the West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examinations (WASSCE) and in one of those years, all the three best WASSCE students came from Ghana.