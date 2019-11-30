Mo Farah returns to ﻿﻿track for Tokyo 2020

Mo Farah will target a fifth Olympic gold on the track at Tokyo 2020 after ditching the marathon.

The 36-year-old is defending champion over 5,000m and 10,000m – although he will just target the longer distance at next summer’s Games.

“Tokyo 2020, I’m going to be back on the track,” he said. “I’m really excited to be competing back on the track and give it a go in the 10,000m.

“Hopefully, I haven’t lost my speed. I’ll train hard for it and see what I can do.”

Farah switched to the marathon after the IAAF World Championships in London two years ago but struggled to match his exploits on the track.

Although he won the Chicago Marathon in 2018, setting a European record of 2:05:11, he faced a monumental challenge to close the gap on the world’s best. – Eurosport