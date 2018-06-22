MMDAs urged to design innovative strategies

Lily Fati Soale, Director of Social Accountability Unit (SAU) of the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development (MLRD) has charged Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to design innovative strategies to increase citizens’ involvement and active participation in local governance.

“The district assemblies should also exhibit professionalism, be ethical in the discharge of their duties in order to win the confidence and meet the high expectations of the people in their respective jurisdictions,” she stressed.

Speaking at the zonal dissemination workshop on the ‘Citizens’ Perception Survey’ in Kumasi, Ms Soale noted that it was important for local assemblies to be transparent and open up more communication channels to ensure that the local people received adequate information on their activities.

The workshop was organised by SAU in collaboration with the Public Financial Management Network (PFMN) to highlight the outcomes of the research project conducted under the Local Government Capacity Building Support Project (LGCBSP) of the MLRD.

It was attended by MMDAs and civil society organisations (CSOs) from the Brong- Ahafo, Ashanti and Eastern Regions.

Ms Soale said the survey revealed that most people in communities solved communal problems on their own without seeking advice or information from the district assemblies.

That, according to the survey, was due to the perception that the assemblies were not in any position to deal with the challenge or solve the problems for the people.

She indicated that it was time the assemblies rediscovered themselves and identified the people as the real beneficiaries of their services.

“The citizen’s perception survey results and reports are being disseminated to motivate the assemblies to help improve on their services,” she stressed.

Nana Adusei Atwenewah Ampem I, Paramount Chief of the Tepa traditional area commended SAU for taking the positive steps to improve relationships between assemblies and community members to enhance local governance in the country. -GNA