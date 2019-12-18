MMA world champ presents﻿ ﻿ belt to Togbe Afede XIV

American mixed martial artist (MMA) and current MMA world champion, Bubba Jenkins, has presented his crown to Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State and President of the National House of Chiefs, Togbe Afede XIV.

Jenkins, who touched down in Ghana some few days ago, is in the country to get in touch with his roots and also help promote the MMA sport.

In light of the love and support he got from his trip, Jenkins has presented his championship belt to Togbe Afede XIV; the one who sponsored for him (Bubba) to visit Ghana.

The world champion’s visit to the country, was purposely to help develop the MMA scene in the country and also help him discover his identity as a Ghanaian.

As part of his activities in Ghana, Mr Jenkins visited the forts and castles in Cape Coast, chaired an MMA exhibition fight to see what Ghana MMA could offer and also experienced the flamboyant Accra city night life.

Jenkins, who is overwhelmed by the warm reception he got from the people of Ghana, subsequently presented his Brave Combat Championship belt to Togbe Afede XIV as a sign of respect and honour.

He said the presentation was also to honour Togbe Afede’s commitment to make Ghana’s MMA rise to the top.

The American’s record as an MMA fighter is 14 wins – six of which came by way of knockout, three by submission and five through unanimous decision.