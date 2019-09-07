Miz Debbie launches ‘Plus and Proud 101’

Radio and television personality, Enyonam Ama Dabor, affectionately called Miz Debbie, has encouraged plus size ladies to be confident in their endeavours, with the launch of her “Plus & Proud 101” project.

According to her, plus size ladies should not be swayed by unsavory comments some people make about them. “Be proud of who you are and don’t change for anyone,” she said.

The television personality made this statement at the launch of her Plus and Proud 101 project at Home from Home in East Legon over the weekend.

Speaking at the event, she revealed that she was a victim of body shaming in the past, but did not allow herself to be broken by such comments.

Miz Debbie further revealed that it made her try some body enhancement products with the aim of changing her body size, but it never worked for her.

It was against this backdrop that she conceived the idea of establishing an anti-body shaming platform to encourage plus size women.

According to her, as part of the activities, there would be a health walk, in addition to screening, which would be followed by a conference among others.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme