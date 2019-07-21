Miss Ghana is beauty with purpose, not physical looks- Inna Patty

Chief Executive Officer, (CEO) of Exclusive Events Ghana, organisers of Miss Ghana, Inna Miriam Patty has hit back at critics of this year’s queens, saying “the organisers focus on beauty with purpose, not physical looks and slaying”.

“Miss Ghana goes beyond what is on the outside, but what the individual is endowed with and also capable of doing in the area of attitude, intelligence and values they stand for,” she emphasised

Speaking to The Spectator during a courtesy call on the Editor on Wednesday, she added that they try to find a balance, because at the end, whoever wins should have some substance.

Inna Patty, who described the criticism as shameful and unfortunate, told the arm chair critics to rather channel their energy into positive things than on trivialities.

“Why would you attack a young girl who has put herself up to project the country and her cultural heritage?” she queried.

Inna Patty further stated that Miss Ghana was focused on impacting society, by going out to raise funds for the surgeries of scoliosis patients, and other developmental projects as well as to save lives of the needy.

“We should not erode the values of our society with pettiness, rather, we should look at supporting each other and not dampen their spirit or try to break them down,” Inna Patty said.

She said these Queens were national blood ambassadors, who would voluntarily donate and organise blood donation once every quarter to help save precious lives in the country.

Miss Ghana 2019, Rebecca Kwabi, said it felt great to be Miss Ghana, and enjoy the experience, adding that she would defer her course as a fashion student to champion the agenda of Miss Ghana on international stages and also help impact society.

Sarah Odei Amoani, the first runner up, said she would also defer her law course at the University of Professional Studies Accra (UPSA) to help push the Miss Ghana brand to an enviable height.

“They should rather look at our future, but not our present position and throw their support behind us, as we represent the country on other big platforms,” she stated.

In all, they said they were not perturbed by the negative criticisms from a section of the public, rather, they called for support and collaboration

The Acting Editor of The Spectator, Mrs Georgina Naa- Marku Quaitoo, congratulated the beauty queens on their victory and urged them to continue to support the country through charitable works.

“Miss Ghana, for the past years, have given back to society and we are happy with your initiatives. The Spectator will continue to support your good course”. She assured, further advising the beauty queens never to give up but concentrate on and execute the task they had taken upon themselves wholeheartedly for the benefit of Ghanaians.

By Linda Abrefi Wadie