Mion endorses Pres nominee

Members of the Moin District Assembly in the Northern Region have confirmed Abdullah Mohammed Hashim as the District Chief Executive (DCE) for the area.

All the 29 assembly members endorsed him for the position.

Mr.Hashim who was so elated over the confidence reposed in him by the assembly members pledged to work hard to accelerate the development of the district.

“I’m very grateful to all the assembly members and the chiefs of this district for accepting me as the new DCE for this young assembly,” he said.

He promised to operate an open door administration and entreated all stakeholders to feel free to approach him with their challenges, adding that education and health would be top of his agenda.

The Northern Regional Minister, Mr. Salifu Saeed who graced the occasion, commended the assembly for endorsing the president’s nominee.

He said the acceptance of the nominee was a clear indication that the district has resolved to move forward in development.



From: Yakubu Abdul-Majeed, Sang.