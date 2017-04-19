Minority: Presidency partying with state funds?

The Minority in Parliament has alleged that Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has organised lavish parties using state funds since assuming the high office of President of the Republic.

At a press conference in Accra yesterday to appraise the government’s first 100 days since assuming power, the Minority group challenged the President to disclose the source of funding for such parties.

Addressing journalists, Deputy Minority Leader, James Klutse Avedzi said, “We have evidence of parties with some drinks, some custom-made with his (President) name embossed on them. We call on the Akufo-Addo led government to disclose the source of funding.”

According to the Deputy Minority Leader, the government has been engaged in wasteful expenditure since it took over political power.

This, he said was contrary to the President’s pledge to protect the public purse and ensure there was judicious use of state resources.

He said the extravagant spending by the government was evident by the size of government.

So far, 110 persons have been appointed as ministers and deputies to serve in the government.

“We wish to state plainly that what the President has done is far from protecting the public purse. It constitutes a direct raid on the economy and the tax payer.

Maintaining the salaries and creating comfort for this large army of ministers will severely burden the poor tax payer.

“These appointments translate into 110 bungalows, 110 saloon cars, 110 V8 Toyota Land Cruisers, 110 body guards, 220 police guards in their bungalows and on,” Mr. Avedzi stressed.

He said, the President has acted in a way that would introduce more wasteful finances.

“Simply put, President Akufo-Addo has been wasteful and has not been candid with Ghanaians. Mr. President, prune down your 110 ministers,” Mr. Avedzi charged.

He said appointing seven persons each to manage communication and information and transportation, a work that was done by three and two people under the former Mahama-led administration, was an exhibition of how incompetent the NPP government has performed.

Pix – Flashback -President Mahama (middle), proposing a toast. With him are Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo and others.