Minority accuses govt of abysmal failure

The Minority in Parliament is waving a flag of failure against the government, accusing it of reneging on its promise to deliver the national ID to all Ghanaians in the first year of its administration.

With just 33 days to the end of 2017, Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam George said the government had only been able to issue a dummy and dysfunctional ID card to the President contrary to the promise to issue to all Ghanaians.

Quoting page 83 of the 2016 manifesto of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) which promised to distribute national IDs to all Ghanaians within 12 months of its administration, Mr George insisted the NPP had failed to deliver on its promise.

He made the comment while debating the 2018 budget read by the Finance Minister two weeks ago.

The NPP in its manifesto said the hallmark of the NPP government is to accelerate ICT.

The first key point in achieving that is national identification scheme that will register all Ghanaians in the first year of its administration.

But the Mr George noted that given the number of days left for the year to come to an end, it is impossible for the Ghana Card to be rolled out to all 28 million Ghanaians as promised by the NPP.

He said after the President was issued with the dummy card on September 15, 2017, no other person in Ghana has the card.

“Since then the Vice President, who has been a poster boy for this campaign of the National Identification Authority, doesn’t have a national ID, the Speaker of Parliament who is number three in the country doesn’t have an ID, the Minister of Communication and her two deputies don’t have their national ID,” he chronicled.

Mr George indicated that on the basis of the campaign promise made and what had been achieved so far on the national ID, the only conclusion that could be drawn is one of failure and the NPP must accept that and move on.

But the Deputy Communications Minister, Vincent Sowah Odotei was not in the mood to accept any tag of failure from a party he claimed was notorious for failing.

“If only the NDC, had in the last eight years of its tenure, continued with the giant strides made by the erstwhile Kufuor administration in the area of national ID, no one will be talking about issuing new cards. –myjoyonline.com