Minority accused of blocking govt’s prudent policies

The Member of Parliament for Ledzokuku Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye, has accused the Minority in Parliament of trying to block the “light in the tunnel” which Ghanaians are seeing due to government’s prudent policies.

The Minority in Parliament on Monday chastised government for its management of the economy citing the country’s rising public debt stock as a situation that can take Ghana back to the Heavily Indebted Poor Country (HIPC) by the end of 2019.

They also warned that Ghanaians will experience “severe hardship” equivalent to the 1983 experience.

Responding to the Minority, Dr Boye noted that “the magnitude of the pessimism was too much in the assertions of the minority since it did badly with the economy, but they are just out there to downgrade the 2018 budget which is yet to be presented.

“Ghanaians have seen some light in the tunnel because if you are waiting to get a perfect plan you will never start so start, face the challenges and then solve them along.

“Dumsor was a single reason why companies folded up and as it is today, it has not improved 100 per cent but it is stable,” Dr Boye said.

The Member of Parliament for Tamale North Constituency in the Northern Region, Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini, however wondered how the 2017 budget has impact on the lives of spare parts dealers.

“They had a higher revenue target yet they cut down on the sources of revenue, when we said they cannot do it, it does not mean we don’t want the districts to have the factories but we looked at the pragmatics that had been put in place.

“Some of these things go beyond big bill boards and launch,” Mr Suhuyini cautioned. -3news.com