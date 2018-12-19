Ministry launches labour-based road construction manual

The Ministry of Roads and Highway last Friday launched a manual on Labour-based road construction, for the country.

Dubbed the Labour-Based Bituminous Surfacing Technologies (LBST), the

document is to serve as a guide for the construction of roads ‘in hard to reach rural communities’ towards creating jobs for the people.

The production of the manual, which is a collaboration between the government of Ghana and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) was the outcome of the practical study of a trial construction of the Akote- Obomofo- Densua- Aseidu feeder roads in the Eastern Region.

The labour-based method of road construction involves the use of high labour and light equipment, and technically feasible for construction, mainly used for hauling materials, from borrow pits, mixing of concrete and asphalt, light grading and compacting.

The Deputy Minister of Roads and Highways, Mr Anthony Karbo, launching the manual, said the method facilitates road construction and creates jobs.

The minister said that the LBST would also improve roads from the sub-base level to final seal, employing labour to ensure constant maintenance.

Mr Karbo charged the Department of Feeder Roads to closely monitor the programme, as the manual would serve as documentary evidence and reference point for LBST.

He said the ministry would ensure integrated, cost-effective, safe and sustainable road network.

Mr Karbo stressed that the ministry would abide by the manual to ensure “sustainable road and transport network, responsive to the needs of the people, towards supporting growth and reducing poverty,” giving the assurance that that the document would not gather dust on the shelves.

Mr Karbo commended JICA for their contributions towards the production of the document.

JICA Ghana Representative, Madam Maki Ozawa, said her outfit had constructed 700 kilometres of roads and bridges in the country, to facilitate economic development.

She charged the Department of Feeder Roads to effectively use the guidelines to create job for the people including small contractors.

The Chief Director of the Ministry, Mr Edmund Offei Annor, said many rural folks had been trained under the trail project, and expressed optimism that the programme would be institutionalised to improve the livelihood of the people.

A government delegation led by officials of the Ministry and a JICA team, had inspected the 4.4 kilometre Akote-Obomofo-Densua-Asiedu roads, undertaken by two contractors in the Eastern Region, to get a firsthand knowledge on labour-based road construction.

By Lawrence Vomafa-Akpalu