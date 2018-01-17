Ministry congratulates Prof. Anku for contesting $1m Global Teacher Prize

The Ministry of Education has commended Professor Sistofe Enyonam Anku for contesting the $1million Global Teacher Prize.

Prof. Anku is the first Ghanaian to have been nominated for the Varkey Foundation Global Teacher Prize since its inception four years ago.

A statement issued by the Ministry and signed by Dan Osman Mwin, the head of Public Relations said “Prof. Anku’s nomination is not only an honour to him and to teachers in Ghana but also to the country as a whole.”

It further stated that the Ministry of Education was happy to be associated with Professor Anku, a mathematics teacher at Meagasa Mathematics Academy at Lashibi in Accra for being selected out of more than 30,000 nominations and applications from 173 countries around the world.

The statement explained that for the teacher to be among the 50 shortlisted with representatives from 33 countries was no mean an achievement.

The Ministry of Education, it added, was aware that Prof. Anku’s writing, mathematics clubs, camps and national tour have brought practical mathematics to thousands of people.

“We hope this story inspires those aspiring to enter the teaching profession and shines a spotlight on the incredible work teachers do all over the world every day.