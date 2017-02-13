Minister tours institutions in Sekondi-Ta’di metropolis

The Minister for Transport, Mr. Kwaku Ofori Asiama, on Thursday ended a two- day duty tour of agencies and institutions under his ministry in the Sekondi-Takoradi metropolis.

The tour was to afford him the opportunity to acquaint himself with challenges and operations of the institutions and agencies, to help him and his team plan and implement strategies for smooth administration.

The Director of the Takoradi Port, Captain Ebenezer Afadzi, led Mr. Asiama, who was accompanied by the Chief Director, Selby Twumasi-Ankra, to inspect the Ghana Oil Company Limited (GOIL) Tank farm at the port.

They also visited the Viking Offshore, the expansion works on the breakwater and jetty, Safebond Warehouse, the expansion work at the Albert Bosumtwe-Sam Fishing Harbour, the Ghana Shippers Authority and the Ghana Maritime Authority.

Briefing the minister at the GOIL facility, the Head of Operations, Mr. Ben Torkonoo, said the tank farm, with a storage capacity of 13.5 million litres, would supply vessels with marine diesel, especially on the high seas, explaining that the operation would rake in more revenue for the state.

He said the tank farm would service the Floating Production Storage Offshore facilities (FPSOs) and rig work, including Tullow Oil activities on Jubilee Fields.

Mr. Torkonno said that five fire pumps fitted pipes had been constructed to protect the tanks from fire, and a wall had been built to prevent people from entering the inner perimeter.

At the breakwater site, where extension works was ongoing on the jetty, the Projects Manager of Jan De Nul, Cali Adreescus, indicated that the project was in progress and would be completed by 2018.

Mr. Asiama appealed to the companies to initiate local content programmes for Ghana to benefit from jobs and technology transfer.

He said that the ministry was committed to making Ghana the transport hub of Africa, adding that it was determined to support the country to get more dividends from the industry.

He appealed to the media to contribute meaningfully to national development adding “we should always think about Ghana first.”