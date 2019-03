Reconstruction works on the 10-kilometre Nkawkaw town roads in the Kwahu West Municipality of the Eastern Region is progressing steadily.

The project being executed by Messrs Berock Ventures commenced December 2017, and involved the construction of storm drains and bitumen surfacing.

The roads include the Nkawkaw SHS-Domeabra road, the Agyakwa Hospital, Adoagyiri and White House, Betrums Asuogya , Krofom street, starting point roads , Denkyem and Morocco streets.

The project, funded by the Ghana Road Fund and supervised by the Department of Urban Roads, (DUR) is expected to be completed in June this year.

When completed, the road would give the area a facelift and also improve transport network accessibility to meet the needs of the community.

This came to light when the Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Atta, and officials of the ministry toured the Kwahu West area to have a first-hand information on progress of work and to also express government’s commitment to deliver promises made by the President during his recent visits.

The Eastern Regional Director of the DUR, Kofi Nti Appiagyei, who conducted the team round said 58 per cent of the work, had been completed.

He said the concrete U-drains and pipe culverts have been completed, with the relocation and reinstatement of facilities of the Ghana Water Company Limited, Vodafone and Electricity Company of Ghana.

Mr Amoako-Atta impressed with progress of work commended the contractor for working within scheduled, and urged the communities to closely monitor the work and report to the ministry or the assembly anytime they identify a problem.

The minister stated that the asphalt overlay from Nkawkaw through Obomeng to Mpraeso would soon be completed to reduce traffic congestion.

Mr Amoako-Atta said the Odwenanoma mountain roads to Obomeng would be rehabilitated under the Emergency Road Project to give the area a facelift before the Easter Paragliding Festival comes off on the Kwahu Mountains.

The Paragliding Festival, he explained was of much economic importance, hence the need to reconstruct the roads before the visitors start arriving.

“The deplorable nature of road does not give a good image to the country, looking at the number of visitors who throng the area during the period,” he added.

He said the Ghana Highway Authority had already undertaken inventory of the road and awarding it on contract would not be a problem.

The Member of Parliament for Mpraeso, Seth Kwame Acheampong, commended the minister and his team for the visit, and urged the contractor to expedite work on the project to relief the people of transportation challenges.

The minister and his team also inspected the quarry operated by First Sky Company Limited and works on the portion of the Nkawkaw-Suhum road.

