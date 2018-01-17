Minerals C’ssion to introduce online application and processing system

The Minerals Commission is to introduce an online application and processing system to facilitate mineral rights applications and permits processes.

This forms part of changes to be employed by the Commission to grow businesses in the minerals sector and create the necessary environment for an investment hike in the sector.

Mr. Sampson K. Boafo, Board Chairman, who disclosed this at a news conference in Accra yesterday to outline the vision of the current Board for the mining sector, said the Commission was realigning its operations to sanitise mining activities in the country and propel a sustainable sector growth to support Ghana’s economy.

He said the commission would identify and develop new mineral potentials with the serious view of diversifying the minerals and mining sector through aggressive marketing and investment promotion to facilitate training of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to provide goods and services to the mining sector.

Within the coming months, the Commission, he said would explore avenues to seek funding to invest in geological investigations and generate detailed information in designated areas to be demarcated to small scale miners and work the Ghana National Association of Small Scale Miners to meet their regulatory requirements as well as assist them to develop their operations into medium and large scale Ghanaian-owned mines.

The Board, Mr. Boafo noted would engage the exploration companies in the country to assist them invest more in defining resources and reserves for mining to create employment opportunities for Ghanaians and pursue value addition with jewelers, gold smiths and small scale miners to create additional jobs.

As part of the commission’s strategy to intensify and effectively monitor and inspect mining activities, the Board Chair stated that new regional and district offices as well as about 14 satellite offices, scattered around the Volta, Northern, Eastern, Western and Central regions would be created.

He said the commission would introduce new training and certification programmes to improve health and safety in the mines and ensure that anticipated accidents were drastically reduced at mine sites.

Mr Kwaku Addae Antwi-Boasiako, Chief Executive Officer, Minerals Commission, said the Commission was working to ensure the right procedure for granting mining applications were duly followed to avoid abuse of the process by some individuals and spillage of illegal mining.

BY CLAUDE NYARKO ADAMS