Military urged to maintain high standards

The out-going Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Major-General Obed Asamoah Akwa has urged officers and men of the Ghana Armed Forces to maintain the highest professional standards in the discharge of their duties.

That he explained was the only way they would project and position the image of the army at all places and at all times.

Major-General Akwa said this yesterday in Accra when he handed over the staff of office and flag to the incoming COAS Major-General William Azure Ayamdo at the Burma Camp in Accra.

Major-General Akwa until his appointment as the acting Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) by the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was the Chief of Army Staff.

He said even though his period as the COAS was relatively short, he had managed to visit all the garrisons and had a firsthand knowledge of their challenges which include lack of accommodation, absolute equipments, lack of basic utilities, and logistics.

Major-General Akwa said pragmatic steps are being taken to address those challenges and urged the ranks to cooperate with the new COAS to enable him lead the army to new heights.

He charged the officers and men to continue sharpening their skills to improve upon the image of the army, and also endeavour to manage effectively the prudent resources at their disposal as well as maintain the highest professional standards in the discharge of their duties.

Major-General Akwa who described Major-General Ayamdo as an outstanding professional soldier trained to the highest standards, expressed optimism that he would reshape the Ghana Armed Forces.

He commended the civilian and army personnel at the army headquarters for their support and assured of delivering on his new role as the CDS.

