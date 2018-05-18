Military, Police to set up c’ttees for peaceful co-existence

The Police and Military High commands have agreed to set up committees at all regions with a military base to oversee peaceful co-existence between personnel of both services.

A statement signed yesterday in Accra by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) David Eklu, Director-General, Public Affairs Directorate, Ghana Police Service and Colonel Eric Aggrey Quashie, Director, Public Relations, Ghana Armed Forces, said the committees would be made up of Police and Military membership.

The statement follows a meeting between leadership of the two services following violent clashes between some police and military personnel in the Tamale Metropolis last Wednesday.

As part of the measures to curb such clashes, it said the high commands also resolved to deal promptly with acts of indiscipline among their rank and file and constantly remind officers to respect the rule of law and follow command procedures for addressing breaches of law and acts of indiscipline.

The statement noted that both high commands would continue to collaborate in investigating the clash and similar existing cases and sanction officers found culpable in accordance with the law.

In the meantime, a team of senior Police and Military officers were dispatched to Tamale from Accra to join in the durbar held yesterday with the police and military in order to bring lasting solution to the causes of clashes in the region, the statement said.

It said the high commands have taken a serious view to Wednesday’s clashes and condemned the incident saying that “the clash between the Police and Military is regrettable as both commands have identified causes of clashes and had come out and implemented strategies to address such occurrences earlier in the year.”

The statement assured the general public that steps were being taken to address these regrettable incidents to the latter and urged for circumspection from all sides.

By Times Reporter