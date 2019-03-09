Miledzi crowned WABU super middleweight champion﻿

Ghana’s young rising boxer, Delali Miledzi has been crowned the new West Africa Boxing Union (WABU) super middleweight champion after he stopped experienced Burkinabe boxer, Jules Kabore at the Bukom Boxing Arena, Accra on Tuesday, March 6.

The promotion by Landmark Promotions in collaboration with the Bukom Fist of Fury Fight Night was nearly marred by the rains.

• Delali Miledzi

The promising Ghanaian fighter was all over his opponent and came as no surprise when he recorded the win to claim his first major silverware.

On the same bill, undefeated Victor Kuwornu from the Bronx Boxing gym defeated Nicholas Nukpe on points to win the Interim National Lightweight title.

Issah Samir, the younger brother of Bastie Samir did not impress the fans much as he looked rusty and fat.

He, however, won on points in the 10-round international duel over veteran Patrice Sou Toke, also from Burkina Faso who could not live up to expectation.

Enterprising Eric Quarm from the Fit Square gym was a delight to watch with his speed and powerful punches as he knocked out Richmond Ashley in their super featherweight fight to remain unbeaten.

John Laryea from Bronx gym, who is managed by Sammy Anim Addo of Baby Jet Promotions fame, also put up a good display to win over Issifu Sulley. –GNA