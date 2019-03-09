Sports

Miledzi crowned WABU super middleweight champion﻿

admin March 9, 2019
0 245 Less than a minute

Ghana’s young rising boxer, Delali Miledzi has been crowned the new West Africa Boxing Union (WABU) super middleweight champion after he stopped experienced Burkinabe boxer, Jules Kabore at the Bukom Boxing Arena, Accra on Tuesday, March 6.

The promotion by Landmark Promotions in collaboration with the Bukom Fist of Fury Fight Night was nearly marred by the rains.

• Delali Miledzi

The promising Ghanaian fighter was all over his opponent and came as no surprise when he recorded the win to claim his first major silverware.

On the same bill, undefeated Victor Kuwornu from the Bronx Boxing gym defeated Nicholas Nukpe on points to win the Interim National Lightweight title.

Issah Samir, the younger brother of Bastie Samir did not impress the fans much as he looked rusty and fat.

He, however, won on points in the 10-round international duel over veteran Patrice Sou Toke, also from Burkina Faso who could not live up to expectation.

Enterprising Eric Quarm from the Fit Square gym was a delight to watch with his speed and powerful punches as he knocked out Richmond Ashley in their super featherweight fight to remain unbeaten.

John Laryea from Bronx gym, who is managed by Sammy Anim Addo of Baby Jet Promotions fame, also put up a good display to win over Issifu Sulley. –GNA

Show More

admin

Related Articles

Chaos at ‘Indece Day Rumble’ boxing …ref Barnor fires warning shot to ward off attackers

March 8, 2019

Ofoli Kwei, Agbeyeye win Indece bodybuilding championship

March 8, 2019

Inauguration of Greater Accra Draughts Association

March 8, 2019

Street Academy hosts Accra Old Stars tomorrow

March 8, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close