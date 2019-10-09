Mike Tyson advises McGregor on jail

FORMER heavyweight champ Mike Tyson is well aware that former UFC super star Conor McGregor has had trouble with the law in recent months.

Tyson has some experience in that area, and felt compelled to offer McGregor some unsolicited advice.

During an appearance on Ariel Helwani’s ESPN show yesterday, Tyson said McGregor needs to look inside himself if he (McGregor) wants to turn his life around.

“Conor has to look inside himself and (say this): What happened? Why am I the way I am? And how do I stop this from continuing to be?” Tyson said.

On Friday, McGregor was charged after punching a man in a Dublin pub in April. The incident was captured on video. McGregor has been involved in other illicit incidents throughout his career. He was arrested after stealing and smashing a fan’s phone, sued after an outburst in which he attacked a UFC bus and has been accused of sexual assault.

Tyson has also had run-ins with the law. He was arrested for rape in 1991 and was sentenced to six years in prison in 1992. Tyson was released after just a few years in 1995. Tyson was also arrested on DUI and drug charges in 2012.

McGregor’s incident at the Dublin pub took place just a few weeks after he announced his retirement from UFC. Despite rumours that McGregor will eventually get back into the ring, he has not been enticed to return just yet. – Yahoo Sports