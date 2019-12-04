Mighty Warriors win ﻿﻿CalBank Super League ﻿title in grand style

Mighty Warriors, from the small coastal town of Havedzi in the Volta Region, are the undisputed kings of club beach soccer in Ghana.

They achieved this feat with a ruthless and clinical demonstration of beach soccer artistry and 10 unanswered goals that blew away their final opponents Marine Stars from the Central Region.

There was no doubt that Cape Coast would provide the perfect setting for a thrilling climax to the maiden edition of the CalBank Super League.

The regional tour which kicked off six weeks ago in the Western Region, witnessed record crowds week after week, especially the vibrant youth of Cape Coast on the final day.

Pre-tournament favourites and recently crowned African Club Champions, Sunset Sports beat Accra-based Layoca Beach Soccer Club 5-2 to claim bronze.

The Warriors took home a cash prize of GH¢3,500 from CalBank, gold medals and assorted CalBank souvenirs, following their record-breaking feat against Marine Stars.

The runners-up also took home GH¢2,500, silver medals and CalBank souvenirs.

The Most Valuable Player (MVP) award went to Alfred Torsu of Mighty Warriors, emerging the best of the entire league tour. Best goalkeeper award was taken by Robert Nyadedor of Mighty Warriors, whilst Theophilus Abaidoo of Marine Stars and Eugene Dekpey of Mighty Warriors finished top joint scorers with seven goals each.

The President of the Ghana Beach Soccer, Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, saluted the loyal and consistent investment of CalBank over the years, describing it as a “priceless contribution to national development.”

“We are very grateful to CalBank and also focused on the task of complimenting football development in the country.”

The head of Marketing at CalBank, Mr Kofi Siabi, applauded the fans for their passionate support and dedication to beach soccer.

“The turnout here is one of the best we have witnessed and CalBank applauds the people of Cape Coast and indeed all the other regions that hosted this maiden Super League tour.”

The President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku, was represented by the Central Regional football chief, Mr Kwaku Duncan, who joined an array of other dignitaries that included the CEO of Cheetah FC, Mr Hayye Yartey.

The tournament recorded a staggering total of 99 goals in the finals.