Mighty Men Treat Congregants To Good Food, Music

The Mighty Men of the Abundant life Worship Centre, at Accra New Town, Emmanuel Assembly, last Sunday treated congregants to a sumptuous meal and soothing gospel tunes to demonstrate their special role to members as ‘living image of our father in Heaven.’

Sloganed ‘Warriors for Christ,’ the men fed members of the church with good food characterised with soothing music from the Living Stone Choir and the Paradise Gospel band.

Visiting members were filled to the fullest as they could not leave the church to their homes.

In an interview with Times weekend, the head of the men group, Mr Alexander Kwamena Otoo, said the kind gesture was as a result of their earthly role as providers.

“We wanted to surprise the members of the church and we are happy we did. I see happiness in the eyes of our women and children” he said.

Preaching the sermon on the topic ‘you just need one talent,’ the Head pastor of the church, Pastor Samuel Kwame Kumi, underscored the importance of utilising every gift provided to you by God.

With reference to the parable of the talents, he said the master was not happy with one servant who buried his talent and did not put it to use.

Pastor Kumi called on members of the church to occupy themselves with the things of God saying everyone has a unique gift in him or her.

