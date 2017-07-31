Mid-year budget review to be presented to Parliament today

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta will today present to Parliament for consideration and adoption, the mid-year review of the Budget Statement and Economic Policy of the government for the 2017 financial year ending December 31.

It is expected to be followed with a debate by members and taken through other stages of approval in the course of the week.

The presentation of the mid-year review is in line with section 22 of the Public Financial Management Act (PFMA) 2016, Act 921, which states that the mid-year review is presented to Parliament not later than July 31 every year.

The Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, presenting the business statement for this week last Friday, said Mr Ofori-Atta will move the motion this morning for the adoption of the mid-year review.

Government has already missed the revenue target for the first two quarters of this year and to end the year on a good note, it is expected to review some of the targets set out in the budget.

The budget was presented on March 2 this year and approved on March 15 following a majority voice vote decision.

The reviewed budget is expected to be approved or otherwise by the House before it rise sine dine on Wednesday, August 2.

