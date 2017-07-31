Mid-year budget review to be presented to Parliament today

in News / by / on July 31, 2017 at 10:00 am /
Mr.Ken Ofori Atta,Finance Minister

Mr Ken Ofori Atta,Finance Minister

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta will today present to Parliament for consideration and adoption, the mid-year review of the Budget Statement and Economic Policy of the government for the 2017 financial year ending December 31.

It is expected to be followed with a debate by members and taken through other stages of approval in the course of the week.

The presentation of the mid-year review is in line with section 22 of the Public Financial Management Act (PFMA) 2016, Act 921, which states that the mid-year review is presented to Parliament not later than July 31 every year.

The Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, presenting the business statement for this week last Friday, said Mr Ofori-Atta will move the motion this morning for the adoption of the mid-year review.

Government has already missed the revenue target for the first two quarters of this year and to end the year on a good note, it is expected to review some of the targets set out in the budget.

The budget was presented on March 2 this year and approved on March 15 following a majority voice vote decision.

The reviewed budget is expected to be approved or otherwise by the House before it rise sine dine on Wednesday, August 2.

BY JULIUS YAO PETETSI

email
Print Friendly

Leave a Comment