Meteors, Panthers draw in Gabon

The national U-23 team of Ghana, Black Meteors secured a vital 0-0 draw result against the Junior Panthers of Gabon in their second leg Africa U-23 AFCON qualifiers.

The Meteors thus qualify to the final stage of the qualifiers on the back of a vintage 4-0 victory over the Gabonese on Saturday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

With that advantage, the Ibrahim Tanko led team will face Algeria in their next game over two legs with the winner booking a ticket for the championship to determine Africa’s representatives in the football championship at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The Gabonese put up an improved performance in yesterday’s encounter hoping to overturn the first leg result but the Ghanaians proved equal to the task, dealing with the forays made in the initial stages of the encounter.

The Meteors controlled the game from the first quarter and created a series of chances but failed to convert as the Gabonese goalkeeper pulled some stunning saves to keep the scores at 0-0.

Ghana will host the Algerians on June 5 at the Accra Sports Stadium and travel for the return leg in Algiers four days later.

The winner over two legs will join seven others for the tournament in Egypt in November this year.

