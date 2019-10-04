Meteors in tough group﻿

The Black Meteors of Ghana have been paired in a tough group at the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) as they are drawn with hosts Egypt, Cameroon and Mali for the championship.

The Black Meteors will open their account with fellow debutants Cameroon before taking on Mali and Egypt in the subsequent games in Group A.

The tournament kicks off on November 8 and expected to end on November 22.

The winners, runners-up and the third placed teams will qualify for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.