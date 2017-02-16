Messi signs new Adidas contract

LIONEL Messi has signed a new contract, but it’s not the one Barcelona fans want. With his club contract set to expire in 2018, Messi signed a new contract with Adidas on Friday.

According to Cope, the deal is a lifetime contract, so he has a deal with Adidas until the end of his career.

Messi has long been sponsored by the German sportswear company, and now he is set when it comes to his biggest sponsorship. Details as to how much the new deal will pay Messi are not yet known.

But his club contract situation is still one that leaves Barca fans uneasy.

In December, negotiations hit a roadblock, but the expectation is that the two sides will come to terms this summer to extend his contract. – CBS Sports.com