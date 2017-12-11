Mensah considers Ashgold, Kotoko on return

Ex–Skipper of the Black Stars, John Mensah has dismissed claims his playing days are over.

According to the stalwart, he has more to offer and is awaiting a full recovery from injury to storm the field.

In an interview with the Times Sports, the former Rennes and Sunderland defender said his career has taken a break due to recurrent injuries which he is yet to recover from fully.

While working his way back to fitness, Mensah has undertaken a number of social activities, the recent being an appointment as an ambassador of World Bankers Job Arena.

The World Bankers Job Arena is an online portal that seeks to address the unemployment challenges in Ghana and beyond.

Mensah indicated he could play five more years before calling it quits.

“I have not retired from football; I have been injured for a while and that has kept me out of the game, but I will resume training soon and then see what happens,” he said.

Mensah who last featured for AFC United in the lower division of Swedish football, did not rule out featuring for a local club on his return naming Obuasi-based Ashantigold and Kumasi Asante Kotoko as his preferred destination.

He, however, stressed the Ghana Premier League needed massive improvements as complaints of corruption and bad officiating has become a dent on it.

Mensah, capped 86 times by Ghana at senior level also expressed disappointment at the inability of the Black Stars to qualify for the World Cup in Russia in 2018.

He attributed the team’s failure to a lack of determination to perform and the absence of a strong fighting spirit, qualities the team previously boasted.

He entreated the players to always play as a unit rather than concentrating on individual brilliance which does not bode well for the team.

Mensah’s illustrious career has seen him feature for the likes of Chievo Verona, Rennes, Olympique Lyon and Sunderland.

BY NANA BENTSI ODURO