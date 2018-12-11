Mends, Kissie grab Doubles crown at Accra Seniors Open tennis

Messrs Ebo Mends and Isaac Kissie were at the weekend crowned winners of the Men’s 70 years plus doubles event at the 16th edition of the Japan Motors Accra Senior Open Tennis Championship held at the Accra Lawn Tennis Club (ALTC).

The duo defeated the pair of Saban Annan and Brigadier Gen. (Rtd) John Mantey Wadhwani in a fun-filled final in front of a sizeable crowd which included former Minister for Information and Member of Parliament for Ablekuma South constituency, Mr Fritz Baffour who is the chairman of the ALTC.

The tournament which brought together 150 players made up 100 social players and 50 professionals (men and women) from Ghana, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain, Lebanon and the USA highlighted the club’s activities for the year.

Brigadier-Gen. Wadhwani was on the losing side again in the men 70 plus singles as he lost in the finals to Eben Owusu Affram while in the men 60 plus singles final, Nana Yaw Ampaw beat Joe Paddymo to second with Nana Dadson coming third.

In the Men’s 60 plus doubles, Nana Yaw Ampaw combined forces with Lankai Lantey to beat Joe Paddymo and Chief Agrako to second place while Charles Quaye and Mike Hokperse came in third place.

David Carreras took the title in the Men’s 50 singles event with second place going to Henry Nortey.

Thomas Ohene-Effa beat Emmanuel Holm to second place in the Men’s 40 plus singles event while David Carreras and Amoury Duchen beat the pair of Joshua Yamoah and Francis Badu to win the men’s 40 plus doubles with Robert Botchway and Thomas Ohene-Effa coming in third place.

The Mixed Doubles had Benjamin Ababio and Annette Cruickshank beat Patrick Tenkorang and Augustina Yamak to win with Jonathan Quaye and Faustina Tagoe coming third.

The Men’s 30 plus singles title went to Isaac Kwame Dapaah who defeated Andrews Adu-Appiah with Jonathan Quaye coming third.

Ladies Singles saw Kate Coleman beat Hilary Disher to emerge winner with Faustina Tagoe coming third.

Coleman and Abigail Odoi took the Ladies Doubles title ahead of Faustina Tagoe and Augustine Yamak while Audria Lykos and Sophin Damphin placed third.

In the Men’s Professional Singles event, enterprising Reginald Okantey beat Bernard Ashitey Armaah to win while Daniel Anum Quartey followed in third.

The Professional Doubles event went the way of Emmanuel Plange and Bernard Palm who beat the pair of Johnson Acquah and Ronald Tortimeh in a thrilling final while Richard Armaah and Bernard Armaah came third.

All the winners received trophies and other prizes from the organisers and sponsors.

Mr Baffour congratulated the players for their mental toughness and zeal and thanked the sponsors for their support.

BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY