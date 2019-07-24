Melcom give away 12 cars, consolation prizes to raffle winners

As part of efforts to provide good customer services, the Melcom Group of Companies has by far given away 12 cars and other consolation prizes to lucky winners in its weekly raffle promo.

The raffle which started on July 1, 2019 and expected to end on August 31, 2019 forms part of efforts to reward all loyal customers and patrons who shop at Melcom shops countrywide during the period.

Conditions for this raffle are that each GH¢100 worth of items purchased would attract a scratch card with a secret code indicated on it.

And the code must be sent via text to 1788 on all the telecom networks to enter a draw to win one or more of the prizes including 30 brand new Renault Kwid Authentique 5 seater Hatchback.

The other consolation prizes to be won are air conditioners, laptops, motorcycles, gift vouchers, mobile phones, and microwaves.

Speaking to Journalists in Accra yesterday, Godwin Avenorgbo, Director of Communications, indicated that the gesture was to appreciate its loyal customers for their support over the years.

He said although the company started humbly in 1989 as a retail outlet, with hardwork, good management, discipline, determination and perseverance, it has grown and produced other branches, including travel and tour and plastics manufacturing companies.

He said his outfit had taken steps, under the guidance of the National Lottery Authority (NLA), to ensure fair distribution of prizes to winners.

“The coupons for the draw were picked from all the branches of the company across the country,” he said.



BY BENEDICTA GYIMAAH FOLLEY