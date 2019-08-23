News

Melcom embarks on tree planting exercise

August 23, 2019
MELCOM Ghana Limited, a chain of retail department stores, has embarked on a tree planting exercise to support on-going initiatives to make Accra ‘green again.’

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly is leading the tree planting drive in the capital to mitigate the effect of climate change on the environment.

“We are aware that this matter is dear to the heart of the Mayor of Accra hence our decision as a group of companies celebrating 30 successful years of business operations in Ghana to associate with him,” Godwin Avenorgbo, Director of Communications at Melcom said at a joint tree planting exercise in Accra on Wednesday.

According to him, the colour green in the Ghana Flag represents the potential of the country to maximise its greenery for sustainable living.

“It’s a gift from God for a healthy environment, improved agriculture for high yields in food and cash crops,” he stated.

Instead of preserving the greenery of the environment, Mr Avenorgbor said the opposite – depletion of the forest cover – had become the norm of the day in the name of development.

“We have replaced our green environment with hard concrete to the extent that one has to search in order to find a tree in Accra City Centre,” he observed.

BY TIMES REPORTER   

