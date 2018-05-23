Medie Presby 2 Basic and JHS receive support from Stanbic Bank

The Private Banking Unit of Stanbic Bank, has donated some teaching and learning materials and a cash gift to the Medie Presby 2 Basic and JHS in the Ga West District of the Greater Accra Region.

The items donated were books, rulers, erasers, sharpeners, pencils, pens, abacuses, piggy banks and assorted drinks.

The Head of Personal Markets at Stanbic, Mr Harry Opoku Agyemang who presented the items to the school noted that, the donation forms part of the bank’s core culture of supporting education.

“We are extremely concerned about the welfare of our stakeholders and the people around us that is why corporate social initiatives are integral to our daily operations. Education remains an effective tool to a self-sustainable country which is able to lessen and eradicate the inequality gap on many levels, hence our pledge to support education’’, he said.

An elated Shadrack Tetteh Adegu, the Head Teacher expressed his appreciation to Stanbic Bank and implored corporate Ghana to as a matter of urgency, support the educational sector in producing human resource that meets industrial needs.

“Although we are professionals and have the skills, we don’t have the tools to deliver. I wish other institutions would emulate this gesture to enable us train future leaders with the right skills mix. Thank you, Stanbic Bank, for supporting the affection, cognitive and skill development cause,’’ Mr Adegu articulated.

In addition to the donations, the Stanbic staff also took the pupils through interactive discussions on drug abuse, teenage pregnancies, savings culture and English language.

According to the Head of Private Banking at Stanbic Bank, Dr Ernest Asimenu, it is an important obligation to contribute to increasing the knowledge and awareness about the wanton misuse of drugs, and other societal issues at an early stage in life.

“Private banking is considered a preserve of the affluent but as evidently shown today, we identify with all and sundry. These kids are our future private bankers that is why we are very interested in their progression and development,” Dr Asimenu said.

Infirmary Project

Stanbic Bank has initiated plans to refurbish the school’s sick bay. The well-equipped infirmary with health personnel, medicine and equipment which would cater for a total of 647 pupils, as well as the teaching and non-teaching staff, is expected to be ready in December this year.

Mentoring scheme

Fifteen selected needy but brilliant pupils would benefit from the Student Mentor Scheme instituted to offer mentorship mechanics.

The lower and upper primary pupils would receive free advice, guidance and material support from staff of the Private Banking Unit to shape their dreams in becoming the next crop of professionals in Ghana.