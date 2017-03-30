Medical Excellence Awards launched

The third edition of the Medical Excellence Awards (MEA) was launched in Accra yesterday with a call on government to institute national awards for health workers to boost their morale and appreciate their efforts to development.

Dr Dawda Titus Amidu, president of the MEA said there were national awards to celebrate the efforts of teachers, farmers, bankers and other public sector workers over the years, hence the national award for health workers.

Dr Amidu who was speaking at the launch of the MEA, said the provision of such award would create opportunities and activate a positive participation of all medical and health workers.

This year’s edition was launched on the theme: “Empowering healthcare personnel for a wholistic and sustainable health care delivery”.

The award would select and reward nominees based on practical examination of their performance of the field by external officers.

The categories of health workers to be nominated for the 2017 awards are doctors, nurses, midwives and mortuary attendants.

Dr Amidu said a total of 24 health workers from across the nation would be awarded out of which four, vehicles would be presented.

He said the MEA team, as part of the selecting criteria would from May be visiting all healthcare facilities to familiarise with their operations.

Dr Amidu encouraged the public to text their favourite health worker’s name plus the abbreviations of the facilities in which they work whether private or public to Airtel to enable them take part in the awards.

The MEA, which was established in 2011, rewards health professionals for the critical roles they play in medical service delivery in the country.

The awards were set up by a group of medical practitioners and professionals in other sectors, to reward the works of healthcare professionals every yea

By Linda Naa Deide Aryeetey