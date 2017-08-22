Medical doctors to apply for housemanship from next year – GHS

Medical doctors will from this year, apply for postings after their housemanship.

That, according to the Director General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr Anthony Nsiah Asare was to ensure that more doctors worked in the rural areas.

He described as worrying, doctors’ reluctance to accept postings to deprived areas after training.

“If you want to work, you apply to the region you would want to work. This year we’ve started interviewing doctors, we’re not posting them anymore. We’ll not sit in Accra again and post any doctor,” he said.

Dr Asare made the announcement at the graduation and oath swearing ceremony of the School of Medical Sciences, Dental School and the School of Veterinary Medicine in Kumasi.

“Rural experience as a practitioner is very crucial in your profession and career development,” he told the new doctors.

According to him, every region will be given a quota of doctors needed as part of the new arrangement.

According to him, the quota system will help check the practice where young doctors posted to rural areas reject such appointments.

Ghana’s doctor to patient ratio currently stands at one doctor to 8,000 patients.

He promised government’s efforts to improve working conditions of medical professionals and also upgrade district hospitals and other health facilities in the country.

Dr Asare appealed to the doctors to bring their expertise together and stop seeking greener pastures.

“Put your expertise at the disposal of your countrymen whose tax partly contributed greatly to your education,” he said.

