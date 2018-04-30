Medeama triumph over Ashgold

Kwasi Donsu’s late penalty strike helped Medeama SC to defeat AshantiGold 2-1 in week 10 of their Ghana Premier League (GPL) on Saturday.

The hosts commenced the match brightly by attacking their opponents with their style of football but were unable to turn the performance into goals as AshantiGold held their own.

Medeama were determined to open the scoring as they kept pressing their opponents into their goal area.

And midway through the half, they deservedly went ahead after Justice Blay headed home a lofty corner kick by Amos Korankye in the 27th minutes.

However, the Miners did not lose their shape after conceding the goal and quickly replied through Roland Djodji on the 36th minute.

Just as the visitors looked to be on the ascendancy, disaster struck as referee Charles Bulu issued a red card to leading marksman Shafui Mumuni.

Medeama SC came from recess with the hope of punishing the reduced visitors but Coach Charles Akunnor made some astute changes by bringing on Daniel Goza to lead the line, which the former Amidaus Professionals forward did to perfection.

Medeama thought they had taken the lead in the dying embers of the game after the visiting goalkeeper was clearly beaten by Rashid Nortey but the midfielder’s feeble kick was cleared off the line and despite protests from the Medeama players that the ball had crossed the line, referee Charles Bulu waved it off and instead awarded them a corner kick.

But they kept probing for the winner late on and were awarded a spot kick after the referee adjudged defender Osei Agyemang had handled the ball in the box.

Kwasi Donsu stepped up to slot home the winner for the Mauves.

After the game, AshantiGold coach Charles Akunnor vented his frustration on referee Charles Bulu for the decision to award the penalty for Medeama before he was restrained by the security personnel at the grounds.

