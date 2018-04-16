Medeama pip Inter Allies

In-form Medeama SC defeated Inter Allies 1-0 in their 7th week clash of the Ghana Premier League (GPL) at the Cape Coast Stadium on Saturday.

A 16th minute strike by captain Joseph Tetteh Zutah handed the home side all three points to maintain their unbeaten run in their last four matches.

Midfield dynamo Kwasi Donsu sent in a beautiful chip for Zutah to head home to break the deadlock.

Inter Allies fought back gallantly for the equaliser but both sides went for the break with Medeama having the advantage.

Returning from the break, both sides fought toe-to-toe but Medeama held on to their lead until the final whistle.

The Mauves have since maintained their unbeaten run in the league after suffering a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Bechem United at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park.