Mechanic remanded for robbing businessman of gold worth GH¢7.1m

An Accra circuit court has remanded a 30-year-old self-styled mechanic in police custody for allegedly robbing a businessman of GH¢7.1 million worth of gold and GH¢3.8 million cash.

Justice Agbo, who has, however, denied the offences, would reappear before the court presided by Mr Aboagye Tandoh, on March 19, and the police were searching for five accomplices.

Prosecuting police Inspector Samuel Ahiabor, who held brief for Chief Insp Gulliver Tenkorang, said Mr Mohammed Aqubal, a gold dealer, was the complainant in the case.

The court heard that at about 2:15pm on February 9, this year, Mr Aqubal, was at his workplace, Vinistar Ghana Limited, at Osu, in Accra, when Agbo, with his accomplices arrived under the pretext of buying gold.

Insp Ahiabor said the accused and accomplices pointed pistols at his security guard at the company, and marched him to the main office where Mr Aqubal and his employees were.

Prosecution said invaders attacked Mr Aqubal and robbed him at gunpoint of the 34 kilogrammes-gold and the cash.

A report was made to the police and investigations led to the arrest of Agbo on March 1.

Prosecution said Agbo was identified at an identification parade, conducted at the Accra Regional Police Command the following day, by two of eyewitnesses. –GNA